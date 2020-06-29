California to Require Auto Insurers to Continue COVID-19 Premium Refunds

Consumer groups urge other states to take action.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced that the California Department of Insurance requires auto insurers to continue their COVID-19 related premium refunds to policyholders from April and May, previously directed by the Commissioner, through June and to continue providing relief for any period after June as conditions warrant based on actual insurer claims experience reported to the insurance department.

Consumer groups applauded the effort.

Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and the Center for Economic Justice (CEJ) were among those supporting the Commissioner’s action. According to the organizations, Commissioner Lara’s actions reflect the