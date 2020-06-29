CollisionWeek

AkzoNobel Details Supplier Innovation Collaborations

Five enterprising companies have embarked on a new innovation journey with AkzoNobel after their inventive ideas were selected as part of the company’s Paint the Future supplier collaboration program.

Agreements are now in place with the five successful participants following the inaugural event held last November – which subsequently led to 115 compelling submissions.

The ideas that the company thinks will create the most value were submitted by Lonza Microbial Solutions (Switzerland), IGM Resins (the Netherlands), ICL Group (Israel), Croda Smart Materials (UK) and Wagner Painting (Germany).

 “Staging the event revealed so many insights into the industry and I really

