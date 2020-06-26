CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / U.S. House Unveils Moving Forward Act

U.S. House Unveils Moving Forward Act

By Leave a Comment

Infrastructure package includes vehicle safety provisions and technician workforce outreach program.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reports that in a 24-hour long marathon mark-up, the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved H.R. 2, the INVEST in America Act. The surface transportation reauthorization bill provides $494 billion over five years for transportation initiatives. 

The bill will be part of a broader infrastructure package, the Moving Forward Act, that was recently unveiled in the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation includes a motor vehicle safety title that consists of previously introduced bills and provisions that have been introduced by the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey