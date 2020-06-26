BASF Accepting Submissions for 2021 R-M Calendar Until July 17

BASF is collecting submissions to compete for a spot in the 2021 R-M calendar that will be distributed to collision repair shops and car enthusiasts across the US and Canada.

Vehicles painted with R-M products can be submitted online until July 17.

Winners will be notified during the month of July. Photos containing watermarks, logos or other added elements will not be accepted. Questions about eligibility and other requirements can be directed to refinish_comm@basf.com.