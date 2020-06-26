CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / BASF Accepting Submissions for 2021 R-M Calendar Until July 17

BASF Accepting Submissions for 2021 R-M Calendar Until July 17

By Leave a Comment

BASF is collecting submissions to compete for a spot in the 2021 R-M calendar that will be distributed to collision repair shops and car enthusiasts across the US and Canada.

BASF CalendarVehicles painted with R-M products can be submitted online until July 17.

Winners will be notified during the month of July. Photos containing watermarks, logos or other added elements will not be accepted. Questions about eligibility and other requirements can be directed to refinish_comm@basf.com.

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey