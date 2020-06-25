CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / UK-based HBC Vehicle Services Rebrands to IAA

UK-based HBC Vehicle Services Rebrands to IAA

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced that its UK-based business unit HBC Vehicle Services has rebranded as part of the global IAA brand.

 Insurance Auto Auctions logo“Our in-country focused business model successfully leverages the resources of IAA while investing in the infrastructure, leadership and service delivery for the local market,” stated Terry Daniels, Senior Vice President of Global Operations for IAA. “Bringing the UK business under the umbrella of IAA’s global brand will provide this market with innovative products and services, technology advancement and exposure to IAA’s extensive global buyer base.”

 “HBC has been part of the IAA family for nearly one year,” said

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey