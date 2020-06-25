UK-based HBC Vehicle Services Rebrands to IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced that its UK-based business unit HBC Vehicle Services has rebranded as part of the global IAA brand.

“Our in-country focused business model successfully leverages the resources of IAA while investing in the infrastructure, leadership and service delivery for the local market,” stated Terry Daniels, Senior Vice President of Global Operations for IAA. “Bringing the UK business under the umbrella of IAA’s global brand will provide this market with innovative products and services, technology advancement and exposure to IAA’s extensive global buyer base.”

“HBC has been part of the IAA family for nearly one year,” said