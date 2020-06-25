SolutionWorks Chooses Mobile Tech RX Business Management Platform

Mobile Tech RX, the business management platform for auto reconditioning businesses, announced a new partnership with the SolutionWorks, the new enterprise coming out of the merger announced in March 2020 between AutoWorks Paintless Dent Repair and Catastrophe Solutions International (CSI).

SolutionWorks chose to partner with Mobile Tech RX because of its established position as a technology provider within the paintless dent repair industry. Mobile Tech RX’s suite of business tools – in customer management, tech pay, analytics and reporting, etc – will help SolutionWorks implement efficient processes and manage teams across the US and Canada.

“It’s important at SolutionWorks that