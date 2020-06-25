CollisionWeek

National Auto Body Council Announces New Recognition Awards for 25th Anniversary

The National Auto Body Council Body announced that in celebration of its 25th anniversary, it is revamping the NABC Awards program to formally recognize leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

NABC Awards

 “As our organization has grown and evolved, so should our awards program to recognize the industry’s leaders,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the National Auto Body Council. “We have honored nearly 50 deserving individuals and collision repair organizations over the years for their contributions through the NABC Body Shop Image Award and the NABC Award of Distinction, and many of these recipients continue to

