LKQ Europe Reports Continuing Recovery Across Business

LKQ Europe CEO Arnd Franz says that while volume is below pre-pandemic levels, they are seeing continued growth in its business.

“After a significant slump in the spare parts business at the beginning of April, the market will not return to its former level so quickly, but we are seeing continuous recovery of the workshop business in all our markets,” said Franz. “It has proven to be a good move that we prepared for the crisis as early as January, following all recommendations to protect our employees and customers. At the same time, we quickly implemented consistent cost-cutting measures and