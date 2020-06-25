CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Collision Repair Facilities Report Sales Declines Worsened in May

Collision Repair Facilities Report Sales Declines Worsened in May

By Leave a Comment

Over 9 out of 10 collision repairers reported lower sales in May compared to 2019. Shop size weighted sales decline increased over April.

Collision repair facility operators responding to the most recent CollisionWeek Collision Repair Business Conditions survey covering May, reported sales continued to be depressed by the pandemic response that took cars off of the road. More repair facilities reported lower sales than in April and the overall sales decline was slightly higher. Optimism for the future, however, has improved.

As our earlier studies had indicated, business had been fairly robust for many respondents in January and February, with

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey