Collision Repair Facilities Report Sales Declines Worsened in May

Over 9 out of 10 collision repairers reported lower sales in May compared to 2019. Shop size weighted sales decline increased over April.

Collision repair facility operators responding to the most recent CollisionWeek Collision Repair Business Conditions survey covering May, reported sales continued to be depressed by the pandemic response that took cars off of the road. More repair facilities reported lower sales than in April and the overall sales decline was slightly higher. Optimism for the future, however, has improved.

As our earlier studies had indicated, business had been fairly robust for many respondents in January and February, with