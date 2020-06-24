Survey Predicts Higher Than Normal Automobile Usage as Economy Reopens

Research shows consumers plan to increase use of their own car and reduce use of public transportation as pandemic restrictions lift.

Urgently, the global mobility and roadside assistance platform, expects increased miles driven to propel year-over-year growth of mobility and roadside assistance volumes to as much as 130% this summer, as pandemic restrictions lift and consumers take to the road for leisure travel.

Urgently, anticipates higher than normal automobile usage as the US economy reopens in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns. The company has been closely tracking traffic volumes and mobility data by state throughout the pandemic, and is forecasting