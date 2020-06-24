San Francisco Area Collision Repair Shop Operator Charged with Wire Fraud

Government alleges defendant orchestrated kickback scheme and lied to secure PPP loan.

Geoffrey M. Palermo, owner of GMP Cars, was charged in a criminal complaint with wire fraud and making false statements in a loan application in connection with multiple schemes to defraud from 2013 to 2020.

According to the complaint, Palermo, 56, of Novato, Calif., is alleged to have orchestrated multiple schemes to defraud his victims. While working as the manager of the San Francisco Hilton hotel between 2013 and 2016, Palermo allegedly embezzled large sums of money, including through capital improvement kickback schemes. One contractor frequently hired by