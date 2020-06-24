CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / San Francisco Area Collision Repair Shop Operator Charged with Wire Fraud

San Francisco Area Collision Repair Shop Operator Charged with Wire Fraud

By Leave a Comment

Government alleges defendant orchestrated kickback scheme and lied to secure PPP loan.

Geoffrey M. Palermo, owner of GMP Cars, was charged in a criminal complaint with wire fraud and making false statements in a loan application in connection with multiple schemes to defraud from 2013 to 2020.

US DOJ sealAccording to the complaint, Palermo, 56, of Novato, Calif., is alleged to have orchestrated multiple schemes to defraud his victims.  While working as the manager of the San Francisco Hilton hotel between 2013 and 2016, Palermo allegedly embezzled large sums of money, including through capital improvement kickback schemes.  One contractor frequently hired by

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey