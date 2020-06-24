CollisionWeek

National Safety Council Projects Motor Vehicle Fatality Rates Jump 36.6% in April Despite Quarantines

For second straight month, preliminary estimates show emptier but riskier roads.

Preliminary estimates based on April data from all 50 states indicate that for the second straight month, Americans did not reap any safety benefit from having less roadway traffic. In fact, the roads became even more lethal as miles driven plummeted. Preliminary estimates from the National Safety Council show a year-over-year 36.6% jump in fatality rates per miles driven in April, in spite of an 18% drop in the total number of roadway deaths compared to April 2019. The actual number of miles driven dropped 40% compared to the

