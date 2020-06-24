John Lindle Joins Original One Parts Board

Original One Parts announced the appointment of John Lindle to its Board of Directors.

Lindle grew up working in a body shop and later worked as a general manager of a large direct repair shop for major auto insurers. Lindle left the collision repair industry in 1995 to start his own business rebuilding and brokering total loss vehicles, where he first identified the opportunity to provide insurance companies with a better solution for remarketing salvage vehicles.

In 1999 Lindle founded QCSA Auto Auctions and grew the business, with limited access to financing, to a multi-state corporation with more than 100