AMi Expands FCA Certified Collision Network Online Training

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) announced today it will be expanding the FCA Certified Collision Network’s online training to include technical topics and requirements. The new online course, FCA Driver Assistance Systems will be combined with wiTech 2.0 Fundamentals, wiTech 2.0 Flashing an ECU, and How to Use Tech Authority to create the new technician requirement for FCA Certified Collision Network shops. The online courses will also be available for the industry to gain valuable knowledge of the FCA systems to support an accurate and safe repair.

The new web-based training course, FCA Driver Assistance Systems covers the operation and