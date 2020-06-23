CollisionWeek

Personal Traffic Volume Up 4 Percentage Points for Week Ending June 19

Traffic now down just 3% from February and approximately 17% compared to last year.

The INRIX U.S. National Traffic Volume Synopsis covering the week of June 13-19 showed continued improvement in traffic volume as states ease stay-at-home orders and businesses reopen.

Nationally, when compared to the late February control week, personal travel down 3% vs. 7% the previous week. The 3% reduction translates into a roughly 17% reduction on a seasonally adjusted basis when taking the growth in travel from February to June.  Long haul truck travel down 0.7% vs. 3% the previous week.

INRIX Passenger Vehicle Travel Week Ending June 19, 2020

According to INRIX, it has been

