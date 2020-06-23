CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Illinois

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Geneva Body Shop, a 25,000 sq. ft. collision repair center, located at 901 N. Raddant Road, in Batavia, Ill.

Owner of CARSTAR Geneva Body Shop, Pasquale Roppo, has been in the collision repair industry for over 35 years. Originally from Italy, Pasquale moved to the U.S. and got a job working at a body shop, growing his skills as a repairer but also as a businessman.

“Learning from others, I was able to see the things I liked and did not like on the job, until I eventually had enough saved up that I