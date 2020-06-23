CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Illinois

CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Illinois

By Leave a Comment

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Geneva Body Shop, a 25,000 sq. ft. collision repair center, located at 901 N. Raddant Road, in Batavia, Ill.

CARSTAR Geneva

Owner of CARSTAR Geneva Body Shop, Pasquale Roppo, has been in the collision repair industry for over 35 years. Originally from Italy, Pasquale moved to the U.S. and got a job working at a body shop, growing his skills as a repairer but also as a businessman.

 “Learning from others, I was able to see the things I liked and did not like on the job, until I eventually had enough saved up that I

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey