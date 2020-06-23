Axalta Breaks Ground on Refinish Facility in the Netherlands

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) broke ground June 19 on its new, 7,250 square-meter (78,000 sq. ft.) facility to support its refinish business in the Netherlands that was announced last year. The new facility will be equipped with the latest technology and energy-saving features. Construction at the site in Tiel is expected to be completed by mid-2021.
Tiel Councillor Ben Brink and Yves Kerstens, President of Axalta in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA),
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.