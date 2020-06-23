Axalta Breaks Ground on Refinish Facility in the Netherlands

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) broke ground June 19 on its new, 7,250 square-meter (78,000 sq. ft.) facility to support its refinish business in the Netherlands that was announced last year. The new facility will be equipped with the latest technology and energy-saving features. Construction at the site in Tiel is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

Tiel Councillor Ben Brink and Yves Kerstens, President of Axalta in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA),