Uni-Select Says April and May Sales Better Than Expected

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) announced that following the implementation of a number of actions to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as previously reported, its operating performance was better than anticipated with sales for April and May as well as cash management better than the internal forecast set in late March in response to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. We believe that all operating units have performed either in line with their respective markets or ahead.

The company had stated in early May, in conjunction with its first quarter earnings report, that its April sales had decreased about 50% compared to 2019,