Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up 11% in May Compared to 2019

Net income up 95% for the month compared to last year for the second month in a row.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) reported that its total personal auto policies in force in May were 15,771,100, up 11 percent from 14,199,900 in May 2019. Agency channel auto policies in force totaled 7,336,700, up 9 percent from 6,732,400 last year. Direct channel personal auto insurance policies in force were 8,434,400, up 13% from 7,467,500 in 2019.

In April, the company had reported its total personal auto policies in force of 15,506,300, up 10% versus April 2019. In March, the company had reported