INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico City Rescheduled to July 2021

After extensive discussions with the automotive community and thoughtful consideration of the current environment in Mexico, organizers of INA PAACE Automechanika Mexico City have made the determination to postpone the July 2020 edition of the event until July 21 – 23, 2021 at Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City. The show had previously been postponed from July until September this year.

“Amid continued market disruption in Mexico, and an overall understanding that our exhibitors, visitors and staff are experiencing challenges, postponing the show is the best path forward. Nevertheless, it is our obligation to the markets we serve to continue to provide