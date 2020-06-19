Interview: Susanna Gotsch, CCC Information Services

In our video interview, Gotsch provides insight into the information provider’s May claims report.

While collision repair facilities have remained open as essential businesses during the pandemic, CCC’s report on auto claims in May quantified the impact of reduced driving on repairable claims across the U.S.

In our video interview embedded below, Susanna Gotsch, Director, Industry Analyst for CCC Information Services examines the claims data and explains the factors driving claims during the pandemic.

CCC’s reported May’s repair claims count declined 34.5% compared to May 2019.

According to Gotsch, the May result is a reflection of the massive declines