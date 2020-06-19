CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in San Francisco

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Sunset Auto Reconstruction, a 6,000 sq. ft. collision repair facility located at 1270 20th Avenue, in San Francisco, Calif.

Victor Sirhan, owner of CARSTAR Sunset Auto Reconstruction, has been in the collision repair industry for 14 years, originally starting on the insurance side. Two years ago, Victor purchased the collision repair facility he has now and is excited to be an independent owner within the CARSTAR franchise system.

“We have the right people in the right place and that is what matters most in exceeding customer expectations with our repair quality and service,” says