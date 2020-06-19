I-CAR Provides Update on Restart of In-Shop Certification and Assessment Programs

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) shared details of its safety guidelines and plans for re-starting its Hands-On Skills Development, Welding Training & Certification and Live Courses, which have been paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The safety of everyone is I-CAR’s number-one priority in consideration of the plans and timelines for re-starting our Hands-On Skills Development, Welding and Live courses,” said Lori Barrington, I-CAR Associate Vice President, Delivery. “These are unprecedented times with no reference guide, which is why we designed guidelines to support the safety and health of I-CAR Instructors, Assessors and all of our Students.”

Barrington