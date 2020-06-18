Indiana Prohibits Handheld Phone Usage from July 1

Effective July 1, using a handheld phone while operating a moving motor vehicle in Indiana is prohibited.

According to Hilary Segura, assistant vice president and counsel, state government relations for the American Property Casualty insurance Association (APCIA), “Distracted driving and the ubiquitous use of smartphones behind the wheel are widely believed to be one of the leading causes for crashes and fatalities nationwide. Laws combating distracted driving are a critical step to changing behavior and protecting drivers, their passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, and everyone else on Indiana’s roads. When we get behind the wheel, we must commit to be the best