IAA Expands Branches in Alabama, Florida, Montana and New York State

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced branch capacity expansions across four key markets in Miami, Fla., Long Island, N.Y., Birmingham Ala. and Missoula, Mont. These expansions increase storage inventory by more than fifty percent total acres across the four branches.

“These expansions provide much-needed capacity to support the growing needs of both our buyers and sellers,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “Our continued strategic investment in real estate supports our ability to anticipate and exceed customers’ needs while further expanding service in our key markets.”

The expanded branches