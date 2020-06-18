CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ford Announces Hands Free Driving System

Ford Announces Hands Free Driving System

By Leave a Comment

Ford Motor Company today announced its Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology, a collection of available driver-assist features, and adds new offerings including Active Drive Assist, that will allow for hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of divided highways in all 50 states and Canada.

John Gilchrist, Mustang Mach-E engineer, demonstrates Active Drive Assist, a new driver-assist feature that allows for hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of divided highways in all 50 states and Canada.

Active Drive Assist begins rolling out on select 2021 model year Ford vehicles and will be available across the Mustang Mach-E lineup.

For those customers

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey