asTech COO Steven Greenspan Named to Board of Original One Parts

Original One Parts announced that Steven Greenspan joined their board of directors. Greenspan is the COO of asTech which he joined in January 2020.

“Steven brings the insight from more than 20 years of experience in the automotive recycling and aftermarket industry and will be a valued addition to our board,” said Wade Hilburn, CEO of Original One Parts.

Greenspan joins current board members:

  • Wade Hilburn, CEO, Original One Parts
  • Jerry Sullivan, Executive Chairman, Original One Parts
  • Paul Cifelli, Managing Director, Kinderhook Industries
  • Nate Druckenmiller, Vice President, Kinderhook
