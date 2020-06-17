Women’s Industry Network Announces Cornerstone Award Winners

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) presents the Cornerstone Award each year to deserving WIN board members whose actions and contributions demonstrate the outstanding commitment to WIN’s mission and vision. They also set a high example for others to follow.

This year, WIN Chair, Cheryl Boswell, awarded two board members with the Cornerstone Award, Michelle Sullivan, and Jenny Anderson.

Michelle Sullivan, who is a past WIN Chair, is a true leader of WIN. She is a strong advocate of WIN and increased WIN membership during her tenure. Michelle has been a mentor to so many women. During the last