Snapsheet Integrates Digital Payments for Clearcover Claimants and Vendors

Snapsheet announced a new approach to digitizing payments for Clearcover that combining Snapsheet’s claims payment engagement, workflow, and integration expertise with J.P. Morgan’s Wholesale Payments APIs and processing capabilities. The auto insurance company, that leverages Snapsheet’s claims management software to digitize each step of the claims process, is now using the platform to disburse digital payments to claimants and vendors as well.

The built-in banking integration streamlines and expedites digital disbursements for policy holders, vendors and third parties. In addition, this approach achieves greater payment status transparency and increased automation through financial integration within claims and treasury organizations.

“We’re thrilled