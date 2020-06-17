CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Snapsheet Integrates Digital Payments for Clearcover Claimants and Vendors

Snapsheet Integrates Digital Payments for Clearcover Claimants and Vendors

By Leave a Comment

Snapsheet announced a new approach to digitizing payments for Clearcover that combining Snapsheet’s claims payment engagement, workflow, and integration expertise with J.P. Morgan’s Wholesale Payments APIs and processing capabilities. The auto insurance company, that leverages Snapsheet’s claims management software to digitize each step of the claims process, is now using the platform to disburse digital payments to claimants and vendors as well.

Snapsheet logoThe built-in banking integration streamlines and expedites digital disbursements for policy holders, vendors and third parties. In addition, this approach achieves greater payment status transparency and increased automation through financial integration within claims and treasury organizations.

 “We’re thrilled

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey