OSHA Poster on Proper Workplace Use of Respirators Now Available in 16 Languages

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has published the Seven Steps to Correctly Wear a Respirator at Work poster in 14 additional languages. Initially available in English and Spanish, the poster demonstrates and describes seven steps every worker should follow when putting on and taking off an N95 respirator.

The steps include properly washing your hands before putting on and after removing the respirator, inspecting the respirator for damage, putting on and adjusting the respirator to achieve a proper seal, avoiding touching the respirator while wearing it, and removing and disposing of the respirator.

The poster is available for download in the following languages:

The additional translations are the latest efforts by OSHA to educate and protect America’s workers and employers during the coronavirus pandemic. OSHA has also published Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, a document aimed at helping workers and employers learn about ways to protect themselves and their workplaces during the ongoing pandemic.