OEConnection Announces RepairLink Integration for Protractor Management Platform

OEConnection LLC (OEC) announced it successfully launched an integration between its RepairLink mechanical parts ordering platform and the Protractor Management Platform for Auto & Tire Shops. This integration allows repairers to remain within their shop management system while using the RepairLink capabilities to find and order OEM parts from dealerships. The RepairLink integration with Protractor will be available in the US and Canada.

“OEC is excited to integrate with Protractor to enhance the OEM part ordering process between repair facilities and dealerships,” said Bonnie Coleman, OEC Director, Mechanical & Retail. “With the increased technology and sophistication of today’s vehicles,