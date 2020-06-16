Personal Vehicle Traffic Volume Above February Levels in 22 States for the Week Ending June 12

Personal travel across the U.S. was down 7% compared to February and 20% compared to last year.

According to the latest INRIX U.S. National Traffic Volume Synopsis covering the week of June 6-12 the rebound in personal vehicle traffic continued as more states reopen for business.

The chart below shows the relative change in passenger vehicle travel from March 1, relative to the comparable day of the week during the control week of February 22 – 28. The chart also includes a weekly rolling average. Passenger travel continued to trend upwards, down 7% weekly on Friday, June 12th, compared to