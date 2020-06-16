PA Insurance Department Announces Remote Testing Option for Exam Candidates

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman today announced the availability of a remote testing option for insurance license exams including the Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser license beginning July 1. To be licensed as an appraiser for the first time, a candidate must pass an exam in addition to other requirements. Many collision repair facilities, particularly those with direct repair relationships with insurers, require estimators to possess a license.

Pennsylvania’s exam vendor, PSI, currently offers testing at 10 physical locations in various cities across the state. Remote testing technology will provide candidates with the option to sit for an exam from