CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Axalta OEM Coatings Business Improved in May, Refinish Customers Benefiting from Increased Driving

Axalta OEM Coatings Business Improved in May, Refinish Customers Benefiting from Increased Driving

By Leave a Comment

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) today provided an update on second quarter sales trends through May. Axalta had withdrawn its guidance for the full year 2020 in March due to the uncertainty in the outlook for customer demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and committed to offering an intra-quarter update in June.

Axalta logoFor April and May, total net sales declined in the aggregate by 48% excluding foreign exchange and divestiture impacts, and declined 53% including those impacts, versus the same months in the prior year. The decline versus the prior year in May was slightly less than April,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey