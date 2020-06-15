LKQ Reports Sales Better Than Expected So Far in Second Quarter Down 25%

The company provided a business update and announced amendments to credit facility.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today said that while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative impact on its global operations, the effect through May has not been as significant as the company expected when it announced its first quarter results.

According to the company, “Revenue is tracking ahead of our internal expectations, with second quarter to date parts and services organic revenue down approximately 25% when compared to the same quarter in 2019, with April and May monthly revenues down approximately 30% and 20%, respectively.”

“Each of our