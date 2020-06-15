Israel-Based UVeye Plans to Expand U.S. Operations

UVeye, an Israeli supplier of high-tech vehicle-inspection systems, is planning to expand in the United States with the introduction of products especially designed for car dealers, used-car auction houses and major vehicle-fleet operators.

The company plans to open sales and product development offices in Ohio and New York within the next four months, is assembling a team of regional sales representatives and also is exploring various North American locations for production and warehouse facilities in 2021.

“Our systems are ideally suited for use by new and used-car dealership groups, major fleets, vehicle auction houses and rental-car companies,” noted Amir Hever,