CCC Extends Mobile, AI Capabilities to Deliver Virtual Vehicle Inspection Solution to Underwriters

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announced today the availability of CCC Quick View a photo-guided vehicle inspection solution. Quick View enables auto underwriters to efficiently and affordably complete vehicle inspections virtually by offering policyholders a mobile app to easily capture vehicle photos.

Once photos are received, CCC’s AI-enabled photo analytics and Damage Detection Heatmaps are applied, allowing insurers to assess vehicle condition, including the identification of pre-existing damage. Quick View also makes it easy for insurers to assess the presence of custom equipment. Policyholders can capture and share photos at their convenience typically in five minutes.

Early use of Quick