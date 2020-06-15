CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Barry McConway Named President of IXS Coatings

Barry McConway Named President of IXS Coatings

By Leave a Comment

IXS Coatings, the provider of protective coatings for automotive, manufacturing and industrial operations including the Ultimate Linings and LINE-X Protective Coatings brands, has announced Barry J. McConway as its new president. McConway is responsible for the global leadership and the strategic direction for the company’s executive management team and the operational strategies for the brands within its portfolio. He is also in charge of directing IXS Coating’s short- and long-term goals, operational and sales strategies, corporate finances, human resources, and developing business at a manufacturing, industrial and retail level.

Barry McConway was named President of IXS Coatings.

“It is an

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey