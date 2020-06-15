Barry McConway Named President of IXS Coatings

IXS Coatings, the provider of protective coatings for automotive, manufacturing and industrial operations including the Ultimate Linings and LINE-X Protective Coatings brands, has announced Barry J. McConway as its new president. McConway is responsible for the global leadership and the strategic direction for the company’s executive management team and the operational strategies for the brands within its portfolio. He is also in charge of directing IXS Coating’s short- and long-term goals, operational and sales strategies, corporate finances, human resources, and developing business at a manufacturing, industrial and retail level.

