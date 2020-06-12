Safety Insurance Extends 15% Auto Relief Credit Through June 30

Safety Insurance today announced the extension of its Personal Auto Relief Credit through June 30, reflecting changing consumer patterns and needs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The original credit was announced in April and offered all eligible Safety Insurance personal auto policyholders a 15% credit off their premium for the months of April and May.

“Our goal during the past 12 weeks has been to support our policyholders and broader community as they address the economic and health realities associated with the coronavirus. Given the current focus on limiting public activities, continuing this discount through the end of the month is the right thing to do,” said George Murphy, President and CEO of Safety Insurance. “The positive feedback we received during the first discount period indicated that this was a meaningful step for our policyholders.”

Safety Insurance Group, Inc., based in Boston, Mass., operates exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.