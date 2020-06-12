Noblr Car Insurance Launches In Louisiana

Noblr announced its auto insurance is now available in Louisiana. Noblr provides an app-powered, personalized car insurance experience that rewards members’ good driving behaviors with continuous, real-time competitive rates.

“We’re excited to launch in our sixth state, and to bring an empowering car insurance experience to drivers across Louisiana,” said Gary Tolman, Noblr Co-founder & CEO. “We couldn’t be better timed to help our members benefit financially. Noblr members only pay for the miles they drive, which can help them save a considerable amount during the times they may find themselves driving less, such as the current extraordinary circumstances presented