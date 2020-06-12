CollisionWeek

Longtime Automotive Lift Institute Leader E.K. “Chic” Fox Passes Away

Longtime Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) leader E.K. “Chic” Fox died at home in Indiatlantic, Fla., on June 6 after a long illness. Fox dedicated 43 years of his life to ALI and improving automotive lift safety.

E.K. “Chic” Fox, the first president of the Automotive Lift Institute, passed away June 6.

Fox was named the first president of ALI in 1974 after working 12 years in support of the organization. He retired in 2005. His leadership is credited with moving ALI onto the path of redefining industry safety requirements and establishing ALI as the safety watchdog for the North American

