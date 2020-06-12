CollisionWeek

IAA Announces Five Branch Relocations and Expansions

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced branch relocations and expansions in five key markets in California, Texas, New Jersey, Virginia, and South Dakota. The five locations now provide significantly more inventory storage in addition to updated branch facilities.

Insurance Auto Auctions logo “We strive to ensure that our extensive facility footprint is consistently meeting the needs of our buying and selling customers,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “Our proactive expansion strategy depends on a strong partnership with our customers, allowing IAA to anticipate and exceed their inventory needs.”

The relocated and expanded branches include:

  • IAA Fontana, 9951 Banana Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335
  • IAA El
