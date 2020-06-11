U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Over 4.5% in May Compared to 2019

For the 22nd straight month, the increase in body repair prices was above the rate of inflation. Auto insurance prices down dramatically in wake of pandemic refunds and discounts.

The most recent government figures on inflation through May 2020 indicate the rate of growth of auto body repair prices continues above the rate of general inflation, marking nearly two years where auto body prices have been above the general inflation measure. The growth in auto body repair prices is at the highest level since May 2009.

Comparing the average monthly increase for the most recent 12-month period to the previous