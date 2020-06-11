CollisionWeek

Multi-State MAACO Operator Stonewall Road Automotive Group Acquired

Calder Capital, LLC announced the sale of multi-state MAACO franchise operator, Stonewall Road Automotive Group LLC (SRAG), to Collision Consolidation Company LLC.

Stonewall Road Automotive Group logoSRAG operates five locations in metro Detroit, Mich., four in Maryland and one in Ohio and is one of the largest multi-unit franchisees within the national MAACO system.

The company will continue to operate under the SRAG name and all key people are remaining with the firm following the transition.

SRAG’s operations team is led by a former multi-unit MAACO franchise owner, Taso Bournousouzis, and a former senior executive at MAACO, Doug Engle.

Nick Rhoads, Co-Founder & Managing

