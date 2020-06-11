Cameron Dickson Named COO at Joe Hudson’s Collision Center

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center (JHCC) today announced that it has named Cameron Dickson Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1. Dickson, currently the Regional Director of Operations, succeeds Mike Thames, who will continue to work full time for the Company in an advisory role.

“It has been exciting to watch Cameron’s continued growth into a key member of our organization since joining JHCC,” said Traweek Dickson, CEO of JHCC. “Cameron’s leadership, hard work and ability to forge meaningful, productive relationships with both customers and insurance partners have equipped him to excel in his new role. I’d also like to extend