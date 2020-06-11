ASE Mourns the Loss of Founder Jack Pohanka

Jack Pohanka, one of the founders and former chairman of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), passed away on May 17 at the age of 92.

“Jack Pohanka was a visionary who made an incredible impact on the entire automotive industry,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “ASE would not be the organization it is today without the leadership and guidance of Jack. One of his many contributions to the success of the automotive world was to volunteer his time and provide his expertise to