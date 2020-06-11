CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AkzoNobel Provides Business Update as it Weathers COVID-19 Storm

AkzoNobel Provides Business Update as it Weathers COVID-19 Storm

By Leave a Comment

As the global pandemic continues to evolve, AkzoNobel in a statement today announced it remains focused on ensuring employee health and safety and maintaining business continuity. The company said the steps taken to continue serving customers and rapidly reduce costs are proving successful, while at the same time keeping the organization intact and able to respond quickly to changes in end market demand.

During the first quarter, COVID-19 adversely impacted revenue by around minus 5%. Asia was most affected throughout Q1, with other regions impacted only from the second half of March onwards.

In more recent months, end market demand

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey