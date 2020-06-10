CollisionWeek

Attendee and Competitor Registration Open for January 2021 Auto Glass Week

Registration is now open to attend or compete at Auto Glass Week 2021, which will be held in Orlando, Fla on January 12-14, 2021. The event is dedicated to the repair, replacement and calibration industries. Auto Glass Week provides essential learning tools to elevate your business and skills.

Auto Glass Week logoThe event will include three full days of educational seminars and industry experts.

More information about Auto Glass Week and registration is available online.

The organizers are also featuring a new money-back guarantee, event attendees may cancel up to December 15 with a full refund though this does not apply to competitors

