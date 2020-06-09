Registration Open for November 11-14 Auto Recyclers Association Convention

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced the opening of registration for the 77th Annual Convention and Exposition taking place in Reno, Nevada on November 11-14. The registration launch follows the Association’s announcement last week that retired Navy SEAL Jason Redman will provide the meeting’s Keynote Address.

“We fully realize that this year’s Annual Convention will not look like our previous annual gatherings,” said ARA Executive Director, Sandy Blalock. “But we are committed to providing the critical, industry specific educational content that our membership needs while at the same time, working diligently behind the scenes to ensure a safe and positive