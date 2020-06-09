Personal Vehicle Travel Up 4% Week Ending June 5

Vehicle travel still down 12% from February and 25% on seasonally adjusted basis.

The latest INRIX U.S. National Traffic Volume Synopsis covering the week of May 30 – June 5 shows overall travel continued to increase nationwide across all vehicle types in the 12th week of the pandemic response induced decline.

Personal travel was down 12% vs. the February control week, an improvement of four percentage points from the 16% decline reported the previous week.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the average daily national vehicle miles traveled in June 2019 was 16.5% higher than the daily average in